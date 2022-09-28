UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $368,632.00

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market capitalization of $368,632.00 and $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token launched on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

