Unipilot (PILOT) Tops One Day Volume of $84,637.00

Unipilot (PILOT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Unipilot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unipilot has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unipilot was first traded on July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. The official website for Unipilot is unipilot.io. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unipilot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unipilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

