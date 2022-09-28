Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a market cap of $1.42 million and $30,581.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unit Protocol Duck alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00274059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017223 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

DUCK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unit Protocol Duck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unit Protocol Duck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unit Protocol Duck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unit Protocol Duck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unit Protocol Duck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.