United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

