United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

UTHR stock opened at $205.89 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.33.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

