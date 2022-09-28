UnitedCrowd (UCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Million

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnitedCrowd has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnitedCrowd coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UnitedCrowd’s genesis date was April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

