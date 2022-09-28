UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 5.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.06 and its 200-day moving average is $513.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

