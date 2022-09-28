Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Shares Up 2.8%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 4,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMGNF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.