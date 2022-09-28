Universe.XYZ 1-Day Volume Tops $43,272.00 (XYZ)

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Universe.XYZ has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $43,272.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe.XYZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Universe.XYZ has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe.XYZ Profile

Universe.XYZ launched on May 25th, 2021. Universe.XYZ’s total supply is 1,135,000,000 coins. The official website for Universe.XYZ is universe.xyz. Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.

Buying and Selling Universe.XYZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The Universe Protocol is a community bootstrapping engine. It's designed to embed community-building mechanics into the way the users mint and monetize NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe.XYZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe.XYZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe.XYZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

