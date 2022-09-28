UniWorld Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Million (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $99,024.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniWorld alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

UniWorld Coin Profile

UniWorld uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io.

UniWorld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.