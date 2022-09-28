UnMarshal (MARSH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.11 Million

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal launched on March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UnMarshal’s official website is unmarshal.io. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

