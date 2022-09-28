Unslashed Finance (USF) One Day Volume Tops $37.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $934,340.35 and $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

