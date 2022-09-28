Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $113,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,051.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UPLD opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $36.00.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
