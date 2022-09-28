Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $113,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,051.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 58,380 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 173.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,658 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

