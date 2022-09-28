Upper Dollar Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.74 Million (USDU)

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Upper Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upper Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Upper Dollar

Upper Dollar’s launch date was August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official website is uppers.io. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upper Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upper Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upper Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

