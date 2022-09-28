UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,488.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s genesis date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

