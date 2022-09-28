USDJ Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $263.98 million and $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,309 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

