USDK Market Capitalization Tops $42.46 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $42.46 million and approximately $37.44 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 42,478,711 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

