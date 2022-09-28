USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $105.12 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $105.12 million and $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,459.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00586963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00256867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00066548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001818 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

