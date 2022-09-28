USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $59,528.22

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,581.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00581000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00255289 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047304 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065964 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004823 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
