USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $59,528.22

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,581.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00581000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00581106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00255289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004823 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

