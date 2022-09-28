Vabble One Day Trading Volume Tops $347,317.00 (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Vabble has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble launched on June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official website is www.vabble.com. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

