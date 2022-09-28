Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $203.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

