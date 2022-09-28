Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $17.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VALE opened at $12.55 on Friday. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

