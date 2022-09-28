Value Liquidity (VALUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $446,964.00

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

