VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.02.

