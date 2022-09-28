Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

