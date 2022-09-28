Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the August 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

