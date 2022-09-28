Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Veery Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

