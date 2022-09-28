Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

