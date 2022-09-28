Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,673,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

