Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 587.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

