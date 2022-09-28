Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lessened by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

