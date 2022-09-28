Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.68 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

