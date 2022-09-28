Vanilla (VNL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,169.00

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.32 or 0.06889127 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00088678 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00033025 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066354 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031001 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018386 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla (VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
