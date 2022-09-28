Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Varta Stock Performance
Shares of VARTY stock opened at 3.90 on Monday. Varta has a 12 month low of 3.80 and a 12 month high of 14.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.49.
Varta Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varta (VARTY)
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.