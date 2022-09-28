VeChain Price Hits $0.0226 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. VeChain has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027629 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00024368 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC.
About VeChain
VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com.
Buying and Selling VeChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.