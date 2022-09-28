Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.96 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$13.85 and a 52-week high of C$20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$391.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.55.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

