Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

