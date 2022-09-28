Velan (TSE:VLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.25

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLNGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a market cap of C$134.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.93.

Velan (TSE:VLNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.35 million during the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

