Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $85,489.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus Reward Token’s official website is venus.io.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.