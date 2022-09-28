Veracity Capital LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.22. The firm has a market cap of $475.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.