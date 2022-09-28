Verano (VRNOF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Verano to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.84% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verano and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 Verano Competitors 40 127 424 23 2.70

Earnings & Valuation

Verano presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 448.02%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 96.42%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Verano and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -11.97 Verano Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.82

Verano’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

