VeraOne (VRO) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, VeraOne has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. VeraOne has a market cap of $12.10 million and $18,309.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.81 or 0.00276975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeraOne alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne’s genesis date was December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 224,906 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io/en/home.

Buying and Selling VeraOne

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeraOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.