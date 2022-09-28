VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Shares Down 48.7%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 48.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 10,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46.

