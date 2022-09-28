Veriti Management LLC Acquires 9,767 Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE CEA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.90. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Eastern Airlines Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.