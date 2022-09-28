Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,015,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.