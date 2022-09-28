Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AWK opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

