Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

