Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,377. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

