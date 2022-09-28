Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 188.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
CRH Price Performance
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
