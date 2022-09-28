Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 188.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.