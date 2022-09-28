Veriti Management LLC Sells 5,897 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 285.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sasol by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sasol by 2,016.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Articles

